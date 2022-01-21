Stuart Neil Warriner Buys 45,000 Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Stock

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($76,135.90).

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 123.45 ($1.68) on Friday. The Pebble Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.87 ($2.32). The stock has a market cap of £206.72 million and a PE ratio of 36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.05.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEBB. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.