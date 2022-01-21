Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.10 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.89) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.38 ($16.34).

ETR:SZU opened at €12.65 ($14.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 1 year high of €14.62 ($16.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.38.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

