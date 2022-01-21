Sun Life Financial Inc. Acquires 2,475 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.35. 58,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 305.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.