Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 109,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,709. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

