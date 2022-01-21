Sun Life Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

