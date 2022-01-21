SunContract Price Down 24.1% This Week (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $277,421.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SunContract has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006164 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.