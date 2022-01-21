SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 74018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

