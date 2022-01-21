Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading Up 2.4%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.43). Approximately 227,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 273,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.40).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.87. The company has a market cap of £159.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.