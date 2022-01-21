Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of MEDNAX worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MEDNAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,879 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

