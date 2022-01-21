Swiss National Bank Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SASR stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

