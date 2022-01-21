Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Laureate Education worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LAUR opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

