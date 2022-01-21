Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 40,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 147.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Switch by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Switch by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

