Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $309.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

