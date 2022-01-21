Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,691,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

SNV stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

