Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $16.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.13 billion and the lowest is $15.96 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $65.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.57 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.03. 2,871,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,244. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.