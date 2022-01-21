Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells $19,033.60 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $19,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,131 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,722.77.

On Monday, January 3rd, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,330 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $20,841.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

