Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Sells $19,033.60 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $19,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,131 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,722.77.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,330 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $20,841.10.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $69.31.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.
TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.