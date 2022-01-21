Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSM. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $665.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

