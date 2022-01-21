Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TLLXY opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.
