Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TLLXY opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

