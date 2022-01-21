Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Talon International shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 62,700 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Talon International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

