Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 247,672 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $93,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Target by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Target by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 285,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

TGT stock opened at $221.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.