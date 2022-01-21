Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 897,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

