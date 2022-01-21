Taseko Mines’ (TKO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TKO. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The stock has a market cap of C$726.93 million and a P/E ratio of 23.49. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 9.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total transaction of C$134,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,089.98. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,111,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,510,904.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,700 shares of company stock worth $1,916,668.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

