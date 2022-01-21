Taseko Mines’ (TKO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TKO. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.20.
TSE:TKO opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The stock has a market cap of C$726.93 million and a P/E ratio of 23.49. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75.
In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total transaction of C$134,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$251,089.98. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,111,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,510,904.28. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,700 shares of company stock worth $1,916,668.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
