Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 189 ($2.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.93) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.66) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 200 ($2.73).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 160.90 ($2.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.16. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.92).

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,997.95).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

