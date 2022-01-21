TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.35.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.13. 145,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,676,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

