TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 78 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.95. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

