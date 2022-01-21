TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 451,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $301.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

