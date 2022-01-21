TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 114,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 364,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 134.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,255,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

