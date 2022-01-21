TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded down $11.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,117. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.53.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

