TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 732.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,909. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

