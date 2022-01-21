TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGBD. TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. Analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 46.72%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

