TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Universal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $60.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

