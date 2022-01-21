TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,591 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $634,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth $307,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth $149,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 51.5% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 9.4% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.76 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

