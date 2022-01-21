TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,625 Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PyroGenesis Canada were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYR. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 22.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYR opened at $2.54 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

