TD Securities Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$11.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

In other news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796 in the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

