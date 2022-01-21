Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $8,810,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 3.27.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.