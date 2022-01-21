Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $16,060,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

ST stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

