Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEX were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.41. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

