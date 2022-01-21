Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.30 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.