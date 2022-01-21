Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.34 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

