Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $237,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $134.30.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

