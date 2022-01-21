Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,719 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,050,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,899 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.