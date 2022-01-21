Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,545 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $78,746,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 89,236 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 26,783.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 95,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 95,082 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

