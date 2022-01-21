Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AECOM were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Amundi purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in AECOM by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 377,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AECOM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AECOM by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 270,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE:ACM opened at $70.69 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.