Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.81

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and traded as high as $35.54. Teck Resources shares last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

Teck Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

