Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,453 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

