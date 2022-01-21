Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. Teligent shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 76,423 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teligent by 3,102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Teligent by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teligent by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 327,865 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.