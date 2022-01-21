Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. Teligent shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 76,423 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teligent by 3,102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Teligent by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teligent by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 327,865 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

