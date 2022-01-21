Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 47,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 21,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

