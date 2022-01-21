Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $178.94

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.94 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.39). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.43), with a volume of 1,114,859 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.82. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 29.90 and a quick ratio of 29.90.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.