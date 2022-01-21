Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $1,832,625.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $48,971,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

