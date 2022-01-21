Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Update

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

